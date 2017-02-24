Fire Breaks Out Aboard US Car Carrier

A fire has broken out out aboard the U.S. car carrier Honor in the English Channel while the vessel was en route to Baltimore from Southampton on February 24.

“The 21 crew are still on board the vessel and they are safe and well,” said Andy Jenkins, Commander for the U.K. Coastguard. “We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as it develops”

The vessel’s fixed firefighting systems were used to attack the fire and the cargo space has been sealed. The ship’s crew continue to monitor the cargo area.

The ship has full maneuverability and has turned back toward Southampton, where it is planned to anchor to the Southeast of the Isle of Wight.

U.K. Coastguard said it is monitoring the situation closely and the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service has been notified of the incident.

A Fire and Rescue Marine Response team is to be airlifted on board the vessel by the U.K. Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Lee on Solent to further investigate the fire damage and determine whether or not it is safe for the vessel to return to Southampton Port.