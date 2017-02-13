Furuno Delivers 43 STM Systems

Furuno, will provide 43 ships with Sea Traffic Management-compatible on-board systems.



Tero Airissalo, Sales & Marketing Manager at Furuno explains: “Furuno is striving to be among the first with new technology and solutions. We recognize the long-term benefits of STM in the form of higher security and safety, increased efficiency and a good impact on the environment But STM is also beneficial in the near future. In the current test, customers using our system will save a lot of fuel through better optimised routes and better timing of the port call arrival.”



The detailed specification of the requirements and interfaces is a major step towards making the vision of the open standard connected ship real. The Sea Traffic Management test introduces an infrastructure supporting maritime actors in providing and consuming services as well as information machine-to-machine, with more automated procedures than can be achieved today. The development of Sea Traffic Management is open, and all interested parties are invited to join as associate partners and take part in the development of the future.



Supplied services during the test include route optimisation, enhanced monitoring, port call synchronisation, ship-to-ship route exchange and many more. Fuel can be saved, port call efficiency increased and accident risk reduced.

The STM test beds will include 300 ships, 13 ports and several shore centers.