Radio Holland, Cisco Partner to Spur Maritime Digitization

Radio Holland Group has signed a strategic agreement with American ICT company Cisco. The aim of the cooperation is to help accelerate digitization in the maritime sector by developing and offering maritime ICT solutions such as remote monitoring and diagnostics services, data management and networks on board.

Dennis Mol, Chief Operations Officer at the Radio Holland Group, said, “In a challenging maritime market it is Radio Holland’s drive to keep finding and developing solutions that reduce the ‘cost of ownership’ of vessels and improve the efficiency of ship’s operations. If a ship can’t sail because of technical problems, the costs incurred are substantial. Our customers are looking for innovative ways to make and keep the operations of their fleet more reliable, efficient and effective. Together with our partner Cisco and with our complementary expertise, we can develop scalable ICT solutions for various types of ships and market segments. We aim to translate 100 years of Radio Hollands experience into the right ‘dashboards’, creating useful information which will allow our customers to optimize their operations and to give them optimal support. Radio Holland sees opportunities to improve the unlocking of data on board in line with the trend of the ‘Internet of Things’ and to optimize the data connection between ship and shore. With our knowhow in maintenance processes we are also continuing to develop predictive maintenance concepts.”

Edwin Prinsen, Managing Director Cisco Netherlands, said, “For Cisco, the cooperation with Radio Holland Group is an excellent example of the course we set in our market approach. We are both authorities in our own field of expertise and working domain, therefore it makes perfect sense to join forces and cooperate to support and stimulate the development of digitization of, in this case, the maritime sector. Radio Holland has a unique reputation and global position, which means we can cooperate not only in The Netherlands, but in the wide-scope global maritime market. Our cooperation offers opportunities to develop, implement and effectively manage sector specific solutions. The development of the maritime sector also seamlessly connects to the initiative announced by Cisco last week, to establish an investment fund in cooperation with the Dutch government to stimulate Digital Acceleration of The Netherlands.”