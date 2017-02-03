Marine Link
Kongsberg Eyes Key Contract in German-Norwegian Submarine Deal

February 3, 2017

Norwegian conglomerate Kongsberg Gruppen (KOG.OL) aims to supply command and control systems to the submarines that Norway and Germany plan to order from Germany's Thyssenkrupp (TKA.F), a spokesman for the company said on Friday.

The Norwegian and German governments on Friday said they aim to buy a combined six submarines, and that talks with Poland and the Netherlands could lead to further orders.

"The (Norwegian) defence minister made it very clear today that one of the main reasons for choosing Thyssenkrupp was that it was the best solution for industrial partnerships," Kongsberg Gruppen spokesman Ronny Lie said.

"It's no secret that we are very optimistic," he added.

