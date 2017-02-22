ABB’s OCTOPUS for Greenland Heavylift Newbuilds

ABB’s OCTOPUS marine software was chosen for four new semi-submersible heavy lift vessels currently under construction at CSBC Corporation in Taiwan, with the first expected to go into service in 2017.

The ships, owned by Greenland Heavylift Holdings, will transport gigantic cargoes such as oil rigs and jack-up rigs, with OCTOPUS providing a tailored route for each voyage that is updated with fresh weather data throughout the transportation.

OCTOPUS is a vessel management software platform enabling ship owners to choose the modules most relevant to their operations. In this case, OCTOPUS will take into account the hydrodynamic properties of the vessel, loading parameters and the ship’s onboard weather forecasting to create a polar chart that maps the safest and most efficient voyage route. The information will allow ship’s officers to continuously update course or speed decisions during the passage.

ABB will also install sensors to produce real-time roll and motion data covering both cargo and ship motions, which can be viewed from the bridge and ashore. This information is vital to enhance safety onboard and as a guide to the condition of cargoes delivered.