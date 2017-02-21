Henriksen Unveils Safer Hook Range

A new range of hooks from Henriksen AS introduces a significant level of safety for crews engaged in towing small to medium-sized vessels and loads. The new towing hook has been designed for users at the lighter end of the towing spectrum and it is available in three versions for use with loads from ten, five and two a half tonnes.



Each model is certified as being capable of towing loads up to six times greater than its designated strength which makes it an important asset for any working vessel that is routinely engaged in towing operations. The first sale has been made to a fish farm on the west coast of Norway where the movement of feed barges is a regular part of daily activity. A substantial purchase of the hooks has also been made by the Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue which expects to make frequent use of them when rescuing small craft.



The new towing hook provides a quick release facility that can be operated up to its designated load. The mechanism can be activated from the deck or from the wheelhouse as per Norwegian regulations and it enables the crew to intervene if circumstances change unexpectedly and put the towing vessel at risk.



The hook can be used with wire or fibre ropes or steel rings and has been developed to introduce a higher standard of manufacturing and materials quality for a marine sector that has been poorly served in this regard until now. The new Henriksen hook is manufactured in high quality stainless steel and has a swivel mechanism that enables it to take and release loads from any direction or angle. Because the hook is of the disc type it brings the advantage of being able to absorb the sudden release energy from the tow line being released without stressing the hook and its mounting. It is certified under DNVGL- ST- 0378 regulations and requires virtually no maintenance. After every interval of five-years Henriksen Hooks can test and recertify the hook to ensure that it has a long working life.



Henriksen Hooks are manufactured in a modern factory beside the Oslo fjord in Norway where there is a tradition of high quality engineering for the maritime industry. The company is well known as a specialist in the manufacture of single point lifting hooks for which it enjoys an unblemished safety record. The company's reputation is known to provide reassurance to boat crews around the world when they see the Henriksen name on a hook that their lives may be depending on. Whatever type of Henriksen hook is being used, vessel owners are aware that the entire weight of the boat, its passengers, crew and cargo are dependent upon the integrity of a single, relatively small piece of metal. Because of this, ship owners are always advised that they should never be tempted to cut corners with the quality or design of any hooks that they install and that they should ensure that their maintenance is carried-out professionally and on time.