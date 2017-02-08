New DP Simulator for Indonesian Training Center

Jakarta, Indonesia-based maritime training center PT Azureus Simulator Asia has chosen KONGSBERG’s Dynamic Positioning (DP) simulators to help it meet significant growth in regional demand for offshore operational training.



Due for delivery in June 2017, PT Azureus Simulator Asia is the first Indonesian training center to utilize KONGSBERG DP simulators. It joins a long list of South East Asia facilities enjoying the technical and pedagogical benefits of Kongsberg Digital’s simulation technology and operational partnership with the company.



The contract Scope of Supply includes delivery of a full-mission, Nautical Institute Class A K-Sim DP Manoeuvring Trainer, offering highly realistic hands-on DP training based on real KONGSBERG K-Pos DP technology and featuring a 240° field of view for in-depth immersion.



Kongsberg Digital has developed an advanced physics engine and models for realistic offshore operations using the K-Pos DP system as a basis. With K-Pos DP’s global market share, PT Azureus Simulator Asia selected K-Sim DP to ensure its students trained on the systems they will be evaluated on by employers, and use during daily operations at sea.



Kongsberg Digital will also provide six desktop configured K-Pos Basic DP Trainer simulators and an advanced instructor station for a new DP classroom at PT Azureus Simulator Asia, in addition to developing specific regional area models so students can train on realistic simulations of the same environments that their vessels are working in.



“We have an in-depth knowledge of offshore operations in South East Asia and believe that K-Sim DP simulators are the best platform to support our DP training program, which is currently under expansion to meet the growing requirements from the Indonesian offshore community,” said Mr. Rudy Haryanto, Managing Director, PT Azureus Simulator Asia.



“While we have significant market penetration within the South East Asia maritime and offshore training sector, this is a breakthrough for a market that is in need of a high quality, proven offshore simulator system to provide training to local Dynamic Positioning Operators and engineers,” Tone-Merete Hansen, Sr. Vice President in Maritime Simulation, Kongsberg Digital.