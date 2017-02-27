Marine Link
Monday, February 27, 2017

Philippines Wants 'Clarity' on China Ties Before Allowing S China Sea work

February 27, 2017

The Philippines is waiting for clarity on its relations with China before lifting a suspension on exploration in disputed areas in the South China Sea, its energy minister said on Monday.
 
It is being studied whether it is "high time to lift the suspension," Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi told Reuters in an interview.
 
Cusi said any exploration activities would require approval of the Philippine foreign ministry, which was responsible for consultations with China.
 

Reporting by Martin Petty and Enrico dela Cruz 

