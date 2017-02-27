Philippines Wants 'Clarity' on China Ties Before Allowing S China Sea work

Related News

13 ULSTEIN X-CONNECT Systems Sold

Deliveries of alarm and monitoring systems (ULSTEIN AMS) for 13 tugs have been contracted to Ulstein Power & Control by US based MT.

Modus unveils Saab Sabretooth for cost effective survey, inspection

Modus Seabed Intervention has successfully completed trialling one of the subsea industry’s first commercially available hybrid unmanned underwater vehicles. It…

Keel Laid for Teekay’s First New Canada Tanker

Teekay Offshore will be the sole supplier and operator of shuttle tankers sfor East Coast Canada(ECC), says Teekay Corporation.

Tanker Market: Sun Sets on Japan Dirty Imports

The Japanese refining industry has been experiencing challenging circumstances for a number of years, with significant rationalisation…

EMGS Inks Charter for BOA Thalassa

Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (EMGS) has signed a new charter agreement for the vessel BOA Thalassa with BOA SBL AS (owner…

Rudy Teichman: A Marine Salvage Legend

Rudy Teichman, a legend in the U.S. marine salvage industry, founded T&T in 1957, now one of the world’s largest international salvage companies.

Repairing Fiji’s Maritime Navigation Equipment Post-Winston

When Tropical Cyclone Winston struck Fiji in February 2016, the deadly category 5 storm raked across the country with peak winds of 185 mph…

Maritime Cook Islands makes two appointments for Europe

Maritime Cook Islands (“MCI”), the international ship registry, hasrecently appointed Marilena Andrenacci as Fleet Manager…