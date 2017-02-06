GTT Receives Order to Equip FSRU

GTT said it has received an order from Samsung Heavy Industries (010140.KS) (SHI) to equip a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) with its Mark III cryogenic membrane containment system. The new order also includes three optional FSRUs.

The vessels will be built at SHI's shipyards in South Korea, on behalf of Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd., with delivery of the first vessel scheduled for May 2019.

Each FSRU will have a storage capacity of 170,000 m3 and a regasification capacity of 750 MMscf/day.