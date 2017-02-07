Scandlines new ferries on Rostock-Gedser route

On Sunday evening 5 February 2017, the two new hybrid ferries M/V Berlin and M/V Copenhagen went into ordinary service on the Rostock-Gedser route.



In May and December 2016, Scandlines inserted two new ferries on the Rostock-Gedser route. Until then the route had been operated by two former Great Belt ferries, which were no longer able to meet the capacity requirements. For the first time in history, two new ferries were especially designed for the route as Scandlines wanted to give the customers a special maritime experience on board as well as increase the effectiveness of the service.



The vessels were originally fitted with a combined diesel mechanic and diesel electric propulsion system. As part of the completion at the Danish shipyard FAYARD A/S, a battery bank was installed so that the vessels operate as hybrid ferries today. Subsequently to the delivery, a yard stay was planned in order to complete the technical installations. This work has now been completed, and on Sunday both ferries went into ordinary service on the Rostock-Gedser route.



The two new ferries are operated by the Scandlines’ hybrid propulsion system combining traditional diesel power with electric battery power. This enables the ferry to optimise its fuel consumption by adjusting its engine output, and at the same time there is a redundant power supply in case one of the diesel engines stops unintentionally. Along with other optimising initiatives, the fuel consumption of the vessels has been reduced to almost one third per crossing per car compared to the former ferries on the route.



Both new vessels have also been fitted with an exhaust gas cleaner, a so-called closed-loop-scrubber. The scrubber cleans at least 90 percent of the sulphur and particulate matter out of the exhaust gas, thereby emitting water vapour from the funnel of the ferry.



At 18,000 kW, the vessels operate at speeds of up to 22 knots (41 km/h), and the 48.9 km between Rostock and Gedser are covered in 1 hour and 45 minutes.



With space for 460 cars or 96 lorries the capacity on the route has been more than doubled. Furthermore, Scandlines has extended the timetable so that there are up to 21 daily departures.

