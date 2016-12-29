Maritime Reporter & Engineering News (www.marinelink.com), published since 1939, annually publishes details on the world’s “Great Ships of the Year.” Of the 18 selected as “Great Ships of 2016,” here we rank the Top 10 Ships of 2016, according to the editors of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News.
#10
Name: Perla del Caribe
Type: LNG fueled containership
Owner: TOTE
Shipyard: General Dynamics NASSCO
Why: Second in series of the world’s first LNG powered containerships.
#9
Name: NYK Blue Jay
Type: Containership
Owner: Nippon Yusen Kaisha
Shipyard: Marine United Corporation
Why: Unique propulsion “world first”
#8
Name: Greenland
Type: Cement carrier
Owner: JT Cement
Shipyard: Ferus Smit
Why: World’s first LNG powered cement carrier
#7
Name: Texas
Type: Tanker
Owner: Crowley Maritime
Shipyard: Philly Shipyard Inc.
Why: LNG ready tanker
#6
Name: Carnival Vista
Type: Cruise ship
Owner: Carnival Cruise Lines
Shipyard: Fincantieri Monfalcone
Why: Largest flagship of Carnival Cruise Lines
#5
Name: Ethane Crystal
Type: Ethane carrier
Owner Reliance Industries Ltd.
Shipyard: Samsung Heavy Industries
Why: World’s largest ethane carrier
#4
Name: M/V Auto Eco
Type: Car carrier (PCTC)
Owner: United European Car Carrier
Shipyard: Kawasaki Heavy Industries @ NACKS in China
Why: World’s first dual fuel LNG PCTC
#3
Name: Polaris
Type: Icebreaker
Owner: Finnish Transport Agency
Shipyard: Arctech Helsinki Shipyard
Why: World’s first LNG powered icebreaker
#2
Name: Lindanger
Type: Tanker
Owner: Westfal-Larsen
Shipyard: Hyundai Mipo Dockyard
Why: World’s first methanol fueled tanker
#1
Name: Ternsund
Type: Chemical/product tanker
Owner: Terntank
Shipyard: AVIC Dingheng Shipyard
Why: LNG fueled tanker with direct drive permanent magnet shaft generator