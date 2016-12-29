Maritime Reporter & Engineering News (www.marinelink.com), published since 1939, annually publishes details on the world’s “Great Ships of the Year.” Of the 18 selected as “Great Ships of 2016,” here we rank the Top 10 Ships of 2016, according to the editors of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News.

#10

Name: Perla del Caribe

Type: LNG fueled containership

Owner: TOTE

Shipyard: General Dynamics NASSCO

Why: Second in series of the world’s first LNG powered containerships.

#9

Name: NYK Blue Jay

Type: Containership

Owner: Nippon Yusen Kaisha

Shipyard: Marine United Corporation

Why: Unique propulsion “world first”

#8

Name: Greenland

Type: Cement carrier

Owner: JT Cement

Shipyard: Ferus Smit

Why: World’s first LNG powered cement carrier

#7

Name: Texas

Type: Tanker

Owner: Crowley Maritime

Shipyard: Philly Shipyard Inc.

Why: LNG ready tanker

#6

Name: Carnival Vista

Type: Cruise ship

Owner: Carnival Cruise Lines

Shipyard: Fincantieri Monfalcone

Why: Largest flagship of Carnival Cruise Lines

#5

Name: Ethane Crystal

Type: Ethane carrier

Owner Reliance Industries Ltd.

Shipyard: Samsung Heavy Industries

Why: World’s largest ethane carrier

#4

Name: M/V Auto Eco

Type: Car carrier (PCTC)

Owner: United European Car Carrier

Shipyard: Kawasaki Heavy Industries @ NACKS in China

Why: World’s first dual fuel LNG PCTC

#3

Name: Polaris

Type: Icebreaker

Owner: Finnish Transport Agency

Shipyard: Arctech Helsinki Shipyard

Why: World’s first LNG powered icebreaker

#2

Name: Lindanger

Type: Tanker

Owner: Westfal-Larsen

Shipyard: Hyundai Mipo Dockyard

Why: World’s first methanol fueled tanker

#1

Name: Ternsund

Type: Chemical/product tanker

Owner: Terntank

Shipyard: AVIC Dingheng Shipyard

Why: LNG fueled tanker with direct drive permanent magnet shaft generator