GOST Debuts Security Technology at Miami Boat Show

GOST (Global Ocean Security Technologies), a world leader in marine security, tracking, monitoring and video surveillance systems, announced today that it will highlight its newest marine products (MPX) at the 2017 Miami International Boat Show at the Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin. GOST is located in Booth C368.



“The Miami International Boat Show is always a great experience for us,” said Jay Keenan, president and CEO, GOST. “The show provides an incredible opportunity to meet with our customers and explain our latest innovations. Our new GOST Watch HD XVR is definitely worth coming by the booth to see in person.”



The company will proudly highlight its next generation all-in-one video recording system – GOST Watch HD XVR. The new hardware is compatible with up to eight 1080P analog cameras and/or ONVIF protocol IP cameras and is capable of saving up to 3 months of the highest resolution footage with its four-terabyte hard drive. It comes complete with TLS/SSL encryption and is encoded with H.264 Advanced Video Coding designed specifically to capture and store video aboard the modern yacht. Footage can be accessed locally on board the boat for viewing and downloading to a computer or USB thumb drive, or remotely via the GOST Watch HD XVR app or website.