Inland Waterways to Get Boost in India

December 23, 2016

Image: The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI)

 The National Waterway Act, 2016 declaring 111 national waterways, including the 5 national waterways declared earlier has been enforced w.e.f. 12th April, 2016. 

 
The process for preparation of techno economic feasibility (TEF) study/Detailed Project Report (DPR) of new national waterways was initiated. 
 
As per the feasibility reports received so far, 32 new national waterways and five national waterways declared earlier are to be developed in the next three years. Out of these 32 new national waterways, DPRs for 8 waterways are available. 
 
The process for preparation of DPR has been initiated for the remaining 24 waterways. Based on the available DPRs, development work of river Barak (NW -16) has been initiated for fairway development and navigational aids for the stretch Silchar – Bhanga (70 km) proposed under phase – I.
 
Jal Marg Vikas Project for capacity augmentation of National Waterway - 1 (River Ganga) from Haldia to Varanasi (Phase -I) by facilitating navigation of 1500-2000T Ships has been commissioned with the technical and financial assistance of World Bank at an estimated cost of Rs.5639 cr. 
 
The project envisages various sub-projects such as fairway development, navigational aids, construction of multi-modal terminals at Varanasi, Sahibganj and Haldia, construction of new navigational lock at Farakka, bank protection work, LNG vessels etc. 
 
The stretch between Muktyala to Vijayawada of NW – 4 is being planned for immediate operation for which dredging works to remove shallow patches has been awarded. The work is expected to commence from December, 2016. Preparatory works viz. 
 
land delineation surveys, categorization of cross structures are also underway in Vijayawada – Kakinada stretch of NW – 4 to develop them through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) which is under process for approval.
 
The dredging operation in the non-tidal stretch between Erada to Padanipal has commenced. Lease agreement has been signed for 6.79 acres of land for setting up of temporary terminal facility at Erada. Action has been initiated for acquiring another 0.85 acres land on lease basis. 
 
Scheme for developing the terminal with floating pontoon equipped with suitable cranes alongwith associated civil engineering work has also already been sanctioned and work for construction of pontoon with gangway has already been awarded. The procurement of cranes is also at an advanced stage.
 
