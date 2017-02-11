13 ULSTEIN X-CONNECT Systems Sold

Deliveries of alarm and monitoring systems (ULSTEIN AMS) for 13 tugs have been contracted to Ulstein Power & Control by US based MT. The systems are based on ULSTEIN X-CONNECT.



The alarm monitoring is a part of Ulstein Power & Control’s expertise in integrated systems, while MT (Marine Technologies LLC) is a maritime expert in areas such as dynamic positioning and navigation systems. The bridge solution on the tugs has been developed by MT.



The amounts of sensors and information available on the vessels increase rapidly, and the control systems must be designed to meet the new, digital reality.



“We have developed our marine alarm and automation systems to fit the new generation of digitalisation, and have based it on a new platform dubbed the ULSTEIN X-CONNECT”, says managing director Gunnar H. Hide at Ulstein Power & Control.



Safer operations

“In ULSTEIN AMS, information can be easily interpreted for efficient and safe operation. provided to the end users. In addition, our new, event-driven systems will save over 90% strain on the systems and on data traffic. This gives the ship owners the option for ship to shore operations, in which data can be collected from several ships, and they’ll get a more specific insight of what is profitable and not.”



The 13 tugs are being designed by Damen and built in the U.S. at Edison Chouest Offshore yards. The tugs are designed for heavy duty mooring assistance and escort in response to two major contract wins in Texas and Alaska.



Marine Technologies LLC (MT) is head-quartered in Mandeville, Louisiana, with offices in Norway and Brazil. Ulstein Power & Control is a company in Ulstein Group, and is headquartered in Ulsteinvik, Norway.

