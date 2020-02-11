AAL Shipping Launches New Service

The global ocean transport operator AAL Shipping has launched a new Europe-Middle East/India-Asia Monthly Liner Service to serve the market’s multipurpose vessels (MPPs) and project heavy lift cargo transport requirements.



The new service, which connects main ports between Europe, Middle East/India and Asia, harnesses AAL’s second generation 31,000-dwt mega-size A-Class fleet, renowned for its 40,000-cu m cargo intake capacity 700-tonne lift ability.



The new liner service will follow a fixed route, with port call flexibility. Base ports will include Antwerp, Porto Marghera, Jebel Ali, Dammam, Mumbai, Singapore, Shanghai, Tianjin and Masan.



A press release claimed that AAL is drawing on its 25 years expertise in operating MPP liner services to bring this exciting new service to market and is further strengthening its team with the appointment of liner service expert, Captain Kay Goldenstein, who will oversee the new operation from AAL’s European Hub office in Hamburg.



Christophe Grammare, AAL’s Commercial Director, said, “The Europe – Middle East / India – Asia Monthly Liner Service is a natural addition to our existing portfolio of tailor-made tramp chartering solutions and other established scheduled liner services between Asia and Oceania. The fact that the launch of this new service coincides with our 25-year anniversary is testament to the ambition of AAL to serve its customers where they most need us and where we can offer the market a more competitive and effective solution for their multipurpose heavy lift cargo needs, than currently on offer.”



He added, “Kay Goldenstein is just the person we wanted to run this service and he makes a valuable addition to our already strengthened European team. We will soon be issuing the first schedule for this service and, in fact, are already taking cargo bookings through our local network of offices along the route.”