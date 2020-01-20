Maritime News - Jan 2020

GMT Invests in Argo Travel Group

Global Marine Travel, a Florida-based travel management company to the maritime industry, has partnered with the Greek travel firm Argo Travel Group to enhance its travel offering, particularly in terms of service delivery and driving growth in the Greek and international markets."In Argo, Global Marine Travel, gains a marine partner with an experienced team and a strong reputation for service delivery…

Malaysia in Shanghai LNG Supply Pact

Malaysian state-run giant Petroliam Nasional (Petronas) subsidiary Petronas LNG (PLL) has signed a 12-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply deal with China’s Shenergy Group. Under the terms of the 12-year heads of agreement (HOA), Petronas LNG will supply approximately 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG to Shenergy’s Wuhaogou receiving terminal.Additionally, the LNG supply agreement involves a shipping collaboration to construct and charter new mid-sized LNG vessels.

Hydroniq’s Coolers for Nexans

Norwegian shipyard Ulstein Verft has contracted the compatriot supplier of marine coolers for all types of vessels, Hydroniq Coolers, to deliver the seawater cooling system to the cable laying vessel (CLV) Nexans Aurora.The Pleat coolers will provide cooling of the vessel’s main engine and auxiliary systems through the use of seawater. Hydroniq Coolers has not disclosed the value of the contract.The patented Pleat is a module-based titanium cooler for seawater to freshwater…

MSC Cruises Orders 2 LNG-Powered Cruise Ships

Geneva-based global cruise line MSC Cruises has signed a contract with the French shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique to build the third and fourth liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered MSC World Class ships.The two parties announced that a firm contract has been signed for the construction of two additional MSC World Class ships worth over 2 billion euros scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2027.In 2017…

Oil, Gas Players Optimistic on Profits

Companies in the oil and gas sector are optimistic about their ability to achieve their financial targets for 2020, according to a survey from standards agency DNV GL.While the sector’s growth hangs in the balance for 2020, oil and gas leaders are optimistic that they will weather the storm, drawing on hard-earned cost efficiencies from the past five years to make margin.Some 64% predict their organizations will hit profit targets this year (largely consistent with 62% in 2019)…

DMA Sells an Inspection Ship

The Danish Maritime Authority, a government agency of Denmark that regulates maritime affairs, has sold the inspection vessel JENS SØRENSEN to the Norwegian shipping company Cesam Rederi AS.The inspection vessel POUL LØWENØRN will handle all the tasks concerning Survey of aids to navigation at sea as well as the seabed surveys earlier primarily carried out by JENS SØRENSEN.The reason for the sale is…

Vattenfall, TuuliWatti to Balance Finnish Wind

European energy company Vattenfall has signed a five-year energy services agreement with the largest Finnish wind power producer TuuliWatti that includes the latter’s total wind power production in Finland.The agreement, which started on 1 January, entails forecasting, trading and balancing services for TuuliWatti’s total wind power production in Finland.Currently, the company’s wind power portfolio has an installed capacity of 441 MW and annual production of approximately 1…

Fincantieri Wins $111Mn ITER Contract

Italian shipbuilding company has been awarded an order worth almost 100 million euros (about 111 million U.S. dollars) to provide high-profile equipment as part of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project to build a nuclear fusion reactor.The ITER Project is a multinational collaboration aimed at building an experimental hydrogen fusion reactor, first of its kind, and acknowledged…

Brasco, APM Terminal Pact for Offshore Support

Brasco, a part of the Brazil's provider of integrated port and maritime logistics and supply chain solutions Wilson Sons Group company, has partnered with APM Terminals Pecém to set up a temporary logistics base at the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex.It will be the first offshore port support operation to take place in Ceará, said a press note from APM Terminals, an international container terminal operating company headquartered in The Hague…

Rotterdam Port Explores Option of Geothermal

Research into the geothermal port of Rotterdam is entering the next phase, according to the Port of Rotterdam Authority.Shell Geothermal BV and the Port of Rotterdam Authority are jointly investigating the options for geothermal energy in the western part of the port of Rotterdam. The two companies have received an exploration permit from the Ministry of Economic Affairs.The subsurface has been mapped out thoroughly in recent years as part of the Ultra-Deep Geothermal Energy (UDG) green deal.

Verdane Invests in Danelec Marine

Northern European growth equity investor Verdane Capital has taken a majority stake in the Denmark-based maritime hardware and software company Danelec Marine.Under the agreement, which was signed December 31, 2019, Verdane assumes a majority shareholder position in the privately held corporation. Danelec’s existing shareholders will continue to own shares in the company, and the management team, including CEO Hans Ottosen and COO Casper Jensen…

Digitalization Key for Port Operators to Survive and Thrive

As the demand for goods continues to rise, the need to move a higher number of containers quicker and more efficiently is also increasing with this. As a result, port operators are proactively seeking new ways to boost productivity, all while reducing costs to meet this demand.The emergence of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is a significant factor in convincing ports to adopt new technologies…

Training Tips for Ships: Stop Lecturing Me!

Does your training still employ traditional “classroom style” lectures where an expert conveys their knowledge to your trainees? If so, your training is an example of a diminishing trend; there is an industry-wide move away from lectures. The 2019 Maritime Training Insights Database (MarTID) report showed that while operators intend to increase their use of almost every type of training surveyed (simulation…

Guyana's First-Ever Oil Cargo Sets Sail for the U.S

A vessel carrying about 1 million barrels crude oil from Guyana set sail on Monday for the United States, according to vessel tracking service TankerTrackers.com, ushering the tiny South American nation into ranks of the world's oil exporters.The first cargo of Liza crude departed from the floating platform Liza Destiny off Guyana, operated by U.S. companies Exxon Mobil, Hess Corp, and China's CNOOC . (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; editing by Diane Craft)

It’s Time to Upgrade to a Marine Evacuation System

As domestic traffic from coast-to-coast continues to worsen, ferry operators are seeing a steady growth in passenger demand. As passenger demand grows, so does the demand for efficiency and hybrid technology to be incorporated into fleets. But what innovations support a fleet’s number one priority – safety? Will efficiency and the latest green technologies support these critically important vessels in an emergency situation?

Baltic Index Hits Nine-Month Low

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index fell to its lowest level since April last year on Monday, dragged by falling rates across the capesize and panamax segments.The Baltic index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels ferrying dry bulk commodities, dropped 25 points, or 3.3%, to 729.The capesize index dropped 119 points, or 16.7%, to 593 - its lowest since April 23.The index registered its 27th straight session of losses…

IMO's 2050 Decarbonization Target Has $1 Trillion Pricetag

At least $1 trillion of investment in new fuel technology is needed to enable the shipping industry to meet U.N. targets for cuts in carbon emissions by 2050, a study published on Monday showed.The global shipping fleet, which accounts for 2.2% of the world's CO2 emissions, is under pressure to reduce those emissions and other pollution. About 90% of world trade is transported by sea.U.N. shipping agency…

Croatia's DIV Buying Norway's Kleven Shipyard

Croatian DIV Group is set to buy Kleven Verft, a Norwegian shipbuilding company specializing in the construction of offshore and cruise vessels.DIV, which owns the Brodosplit shipyard in Split Croatia, has signed an agreement to buy the Norwegian company based in Ulsteinvik, with the deal is expected to be executed in the next few weeks, Kleven said Monday.Kjetil Bollestad, CEO at Kleven, said he was happy the company was getting "a new and solid owner of the yard.""Through a difficult period…

Aas Mek Contracts PG for Wellboat Pumps

Norwegian shipbuilder Aas Mekaniske Verksted has awarded pump and liquid handling specialist PG Flow Solutions a contract to deliver pump systems to a wellboat the shipyard is building for Brønnbåt Nord AS.The wellboat to Brønnbåt Nord Lofoten is newbuild number 207 from Aas Mekaniske Verksted. During the past year, the shipyard awarded similar contracts to PG Flow Solutions for newbuilds 204, 205 and 206 too.“2019 was a very good wellboat year for us…

Freeport LNG Kicks Off Train 2

US-based Freeport LNG has started commercial operations at its second of three planned liquefaction trains.Freeport LNG Train 3 remains on track to meet its previously announced schedule, with initial production of LNG scheduled for Q1 of 2020, said McDermott International, Inc. with its partners, Chiyoda International Corporation and Zachry Group."We continue to advance the Freeport LNG Project with another significant accomplishment…