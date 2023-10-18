AAPA Urges Swift Adoption of Stauber Amendment

The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) has voiced strong support of Representative Pete Stauber’s (R-Minn.) amendment to the Transportation Housing and Urban Development (THUD) Appropriations bill which, if implemented, would restore funding for the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP).

“The Feds have made a serious, laudable, bipartisan down payment on port infrastructure modernization with $1.45 billion awarded through PIDP so far. Don’t stop now, Congress,” said Cary Davis, AAPA President and CEO. “To wit, during its four years, PIDP has been oversubscribed by more than $4.8 billion. America’s seaports thank Rep. Stauber for his leadership in offering this amendment and encourage Congressional support to protect our ports' ability to operate and deliver prosperity for our nation.”

Great Lakes ports owe much of our success and growth in recent years to consistent and robust PIDP funding, says Deb DeLuca, Duluth Seaway Port Authority Executive Director and AAPA Board Member. “I sincerely thank Rep. Stauber for his efforts to preserve this crucial investment in our nation’s infrastructure and call on his colleagues to renew their commitment to our maritime gateways.”

The amendment would reallocate $213 million from the THUD budget back to PIDP, for a total of $282.7 million, exceeding the Senate companion bill which received unanimous passage out of its committee. As written, the House bill currently allocates only $69.7 million to PIDP.

According to the U.S. Committee on the Marine Transportation System (CMTS), federal spending on maritime transportation system infrastructure could produce economy-wide returns of as much as $2 or $3 for every dollar spent.

AAPA says it will continue to aggressively advocate for robust PIDP funding on Capitol Hill as the appropriations process continues.

The appropriations in question are separate from the $450 million per year allocation PIDP receives from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law through 2026.



