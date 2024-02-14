ABB to Equip Nexans’ New Cable Layer with Hybrid Power System

ABB has secured an order from Norwegian shipyard Ulstein Verft to supply an advanced power and propulsion system for a new cable-laying vessel (CLV) being built for Nexans.

Upon delivery in 2026, the vessel will join Nexans Skagerrak and sister ship Nexans Aurora – also equipped with ABB technology – as the third and most advanced CLV in the Nexans fleet.

An integrated system comprising main power generation and distribution, energy storage, and electric propulsion will allow the new CLV to execute its cable laying, recovery, and repair tasks in a safe and efficient manner.

With a closed-ring configuration providing high fault tolerance and optimal engine use in dynamic-positioning (DP) operations, the system is expected to minimize the risk of power loss for enhanced safety and reliability while maximizing operational flexibility and fuel efficiency.

The onboard energy storage system (ESS) will also reduce engine running hours to keep engine wear and tear to a minimum, according to ABB.

In addition, the ESS will provide spinning reserve and peak-shaving capabilities, acting as a back-up power source in case of engine failure and supporting the vessel’s more energy-intensive operations.

“Following the success of Nexans Aurora, ABB is proud to be involved in this project to deliver the new sister ship. Nexans appreciates the benefits that our closed-ring system, ESS, and RDS provide to support safe, efficient, and reliable cable-laying operations. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with both Nexans and Ulstein Verft,” said Rune Braastad, Global Business Line Manager, Marine Systems, ABB Marine and Ports.

Alongside main system components – generator, switchboards, transformers, frequency converters, motors, DC switchboard for batteries, and ESS – ABB’s scope of supply includes the Remote Diagnostic System (RDS) for propulsion, thruster inverters, and rectifiers as well as cyber security configuration for the RDS.