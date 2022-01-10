ABS Grants AiP for Samsung's FLNG Spread Mooring System

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has awarded Approval in Principle (AIP) to Samsung Heavy Industries’ (SHI) design for a one-side spread mooring system for a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility.

The system developed by SHI allows an FLNG to be safely spread moored on one side, enabling LNG carriers to berth and load on the opposite side free from obstructions, ABS said.

"With more than 150 floating oil and gas facilities in the ABS-classed fleet, ABS is the market leader in classification of offshore production units, which includes FLNG assets. This means we are well placed to understand the unique requirements of these units, with a focus on safety. I’m proud to be able to support SHI with this innovation,” said Matt Tremblay, ABS Vice President Global Offshore.

“The one-side spread mooring system is a patented technology that can replace complex turrets in a mild offshore environment," said Wang K. Lee, Vice President of SHI’s Offshore Business Division. "It will be the optimized solution for shipping companies looking for economical FLNG models."



