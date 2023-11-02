ABS Publishes Requirements for Liquid Hydrogen Carriers

The transportation of hydrogen, a key fuel of the energy transition in maritime, is another step closer to supporting projected market demands thanks to newly published industry-leading requirements from ABS.

The ABS Requirements for Liquefied Hydrogen Carriers address safety and technical standards for vessels carrying liquefied hydrogen, expanding on the corresponding IMO Resolution MSC.420(97) that was adopted in November 2016. The ABS publication provides further support on criteria such as risk assessment, novel concepts, new technology qualification, cargo containment, pressure piping systems, ventilation and fire protection among others.

“The marine industry has increased its interest in the use and transport of hydrogen due to its properties as a zero-emission fuel and the ability to produce hydrogen from renewable and sustainable sources. This publication is the latest in ABS’ support of the hydrogen value chain, providing much-needed detail for new and existing liquefied hydrogen carriers in order to minimize risks to the vessel, crew and environment,” said Gareth Burton, ABS Vice President, Technology.