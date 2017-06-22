Navico Acquires Naviop

Marine electronics manufacturer Navico, parent company to the Lowrance, Simrad and B&G brands, announced it has finalized an agreement to acquire marine monitoring and control systems provider Naviop.

Providing the integration framework to capture data from all boating systems, Naviop creates a digital ecosystem on boats outfitted with Simrad, Lowrance and B&G marine electronics, with the multifunction display serving as the hub for complete system control and information.

“For years, auto manufacturers have provided consumers with a complete integration solution at their fingertips, and we, as a marine industry have fallen behind the curve to provide the same level of convenience and control,” said Leif Ottosson, Navico CEO. “With Naviop, we have taken a step forward to provide a comprehensive system-integration package for the boatbuilding market – a position that is already well-received with many of our boatbuilding customers. Most importantly, these fully integrated marine-electronics systems will enhance the boating experience by making it easier to be an owner and by increasing enjoyment on the water.”