Marine Link
Thursday, June 22, 2017

Navico Acquires Naviop

June 22, 2017

Marine electronics manufacturer Navico, parent company to the Lowrance, Simrad and B&G brands, announced it has finalized an agreement to acquire marine monitoring and control systems provider Naviop.
 
Providing the integration framework to capture data from all boating systems, Naviop creates a digital ecosystem on boats outfitted with Simrad, Lowrance and B&G marine electronics, with the multifunction display serving as the hub for complete system control and information.
 
“For years, auto manufacturers have provided consumers with a complete integration solution at their fingertips, and we, as a marine industry have fallen behind the curve to provide the same level of convenience and control,” said Leif Ottosson, Navico CEO. “With Naviop, we have taken a step forward to provide a comprehensive system-integration package for the boatbuilding market – a position that is already well-received with many of our boatbuilding customers. Most importantly, these fully integrated marine-electronics systems will enhance the boating experience by making it easier to be an owner and by increasing enjoyment on the water.”
 
Navico said it will, through this acquisition, take a further step in shifting the idea of a central multifunction display to an integrated cloud-connected information system. Naviop’s success to date comes from its origin in industrial automation and is the result of continuous research and the development of new high-tech products and systems, and real-world system implementations. Naviop systems are able to work as an integration hub as well as a digital switching solution meeting many international industrial standards and can manage everything from air conditioning and engines to diesel generator units and stabilization systems.
