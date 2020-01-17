AEGIR-Marine to Open Middle East Office

AEGIR-Marine has announced a new office in Dubai, UAE.

The maritime stern tube seal and propulsion system service provider will now operate out of offices in the Netherlands, Singapore, Shanghai, Namibia, USA and UAE. The Dubai service team will focus its activities on both the strong Middle East oil and gas industry in addition to the company’s core business of commercial vessels.

“In terms of stern tube seal and propulsion system service and parts, we are filling the gap between equipment makers and maritime service providers. This strategy resulted in a significant increase in service work and sales of parts in the Middle East,” says Serge Lapré, who will be branch manager at the new office.

The new office will start operations with a team of two propulsion service engineers and two stern tube seal engineers.

AEGIR-Marine will be holding a launch party for its new Dubai office on January 23, 2020 in the JOME Engineering Building, Dubai Maritime City, UAE.