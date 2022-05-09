Ailing Towboat Crewman Medevaced in Texas

An ailing crewmember was medevaced from a towboat near Chocolate Bayou, Texas, Thursday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said its watchstanders at Sector Houston-Galveston command center received a report at 10:58 a.m. from the captain of the towboat LCPL Phillip C. George stating a 50-year-old crewmember on board was unconscious and experiencing symptoms of diabetic shock. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small boat crew launched to assist.

The boat crew arrived on scene, administered first aid and assisted in bringing the unconscious crew member to the top deck to set up for a hoist. The Dolphin crew rendezvoused with the towboat, hoisted the passenger and transferred him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in stable condition.