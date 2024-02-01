Aker Arctic Names Mika Hovilainen Interim CEO

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Aker Arctic, a Finnish engineering company specializing in the development of ice-going vessels, on Thursday announced it has appointed Mika Hovilainen as interim managing director and CEO following the departure of longtime CEO Reko-Antti Suojanen.

Suojanen, who spent 19 years at Aker Arctic, including 10 as CEO, announced in December he would depart the company to explore new opportunities elsewhere.

“I will pass the helm to Mika Hovilainen with good confidence. Mika has been working for a long time at Aker Arctic and has been leading our Ship Design activities, so it provides a smooth transition. Secondly, I would like to thank all our customers and great personnel for the time we spent together,” Suojanen said.

As Interim CEO, Hovilainen will report to Aker Arctic's board of directors, which has commenced a global search for a permanent CEO.

Hovilainen joined Aker Arctic in 2006, initially working as a project engineer and later progressing through roles as chief designer, project manager of ship design projects, and most recently as of head of ship design.

“I am honored and excited to take the role of interim CEO role. I am deeply committed to building on the company’s legacy of innovation and success, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with our talented team to deliver value to our customers and stakeholders. Together, I am confident that we will achieve great things,” Hovilainen said.

Related - Finland: ‘A Birthplace for Icebreakers’