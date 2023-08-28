American Cruise Lines’ First New Coastal Cat Enters Service

American Cruise Lines introduced its first new Coastal Cat, American Eagle, during a christening ceremony in at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy campus on Buzzards Bay last week.

Carol Robertson, wife of American Cruise Lines’ founder the late Charles A. Robertson, served as godmother for the ship and christened the 100-passenger American Eagle with one of her handmade, ribbon-wrapped champagne bottles. The American Eagle is named after the first American Cruise Lines’ ship, which the couple launched in the 1970s.

The ceremony began with remarks from Robertson, followed by numerous speeches welcoming the new ship. Also in attendance, was Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines, as well as Congressman Bill Keating, captains from Massachusetts Maritime Academy, state representatives, local officials, and members of the Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce.

“American Eagle embodies our commitment to building innovative small ships for America’s rivers and coasts,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines. “It is the flagship of our new series of small Coastal Cats, which is unlike anything else available in the U.S. market. American Eagle and her sister ships will change the landscape of possibilities for amazing small ship adventures around the U.S.A.”

Accommodating 100 guests, American Eagle has four decks and features private balcony accommodations, indoor and outdoor lounges, a restaurant, café and fitness center, among other amenities.

Described by American Cruise Lines as a "nimble go-anywhere ship" American Eagle is the first in the company’s new 12-ship series of 100-passenger Coastal Cats being built by Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Md. The second in the series, American Glory, is scheduled to begin cruising this November and will be followed by American Liberty and American Legend in 2024.

American Eagle’s christening cruise followed the company’s popular eight-day Cape Codder itinerary, roundtrip from Boston, Mass., also visiting: Gloucester, Mass.; Mass Maritime Academy, Mass.; Martha’s Vineyard, Mass; Newport, R.I.; Provincetown, Mass., and Plymouth, Mass. The christening cruise also highlighted American's inaugural visit to Plymouth, Mass., a new regular stop along the itinerary.

For the remainder of the 2023 season, American Eagle will continue sailing the company’s Cape Codder itinerary, as well as Maine Coast & Harbors cruises roundtrip from Portland, Maine; and Historic South & Golden Isles cruises operating between Charleston, S.C., and Amelia Island, Fla.