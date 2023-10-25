All American Marine Launches New Research Vessel for NOAA

Bellingham, Wash. boatbuilder All American Marine (AAM) has launched the newly built research vessel Gannet for NOAA Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary (GRNMS).

The newbuild is a 52- by 19-foot semi-displacement aluminum catamaran hull that was developed by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design in Auckland, New Zealand. The vessel is based on the proven design elements found in the recently commissioned research vessel Storm Petrel, built for NOAA’s Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary.

This versatile research vessel will navigate inland waterways and offshore ocean routes in the southeastern United States, accommodating up to 16 passengers and a crew of two. The vessel will host a variety of research missions and visiting scientists concentrating on seafloor mapping, habitat characterization, data collection, and the monitoring of the health of ocean species and marine wildlife.

GRNMS is located 19 miles off Sapelo Island, Ga., GRNMS is one of the most extensive near-shore “live-bottom” reefs of the southeastern United States. It is just one of 15 marine protected areas that make up the U.S. National Marine Sanctuary System, governed by the National Marine Sanctuaries Act. Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary stands as the lone safeguarded natural reef zone along the Georgia coast’s continental shelf, and it’s a rare gem in the broader expanse of the ocean, extending from Cape Hatteras, N.C., to Cape Canaveral, Fla. This sanctuary, spanning approximately 22 square miles (roughly 14,000 acres), may be a modest segment of the vast U.S. territorial Atlantic Ocean, but its significance as a pristine marine habitat garners recognition both nationally and internationally.

“We are beyond excited to put the RV Gannet to work, and with greater range and deck space, this vessel will transform scientific research and long-term monitoring capabilities at Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary and across the South Atlantic Bight by providing an extremely capable, multi-mission platform for NOAA and our partners,” said Stan Rogers, Sanctuary Superintendent, “All American Marine has built a vessel specifically for our mission requirements, and we can’t wait to begin delivering results.”

Powered by twin Cummins QSC8.3 engines with twin propellers, the custom vessel delivers remarkable fuel efficiency, according to AAM.

Onboard the vessel, there is approximately 250 square feet of working space on the aft deck, with a complete complement of working gear and a grid of deck sockets. The deck sockets are spaced every two feet and allow equipment and gear to be secured, moved, or removed from the working deck. There is a covered flybridge on the upper deck, allowing vessel operations from a higher elevation while conducting research missions. The top deck also features an InterOcean conduction wire winch, a hauling winch and a Morgan 300.4 crane. The main deck features an adjustable A-Frame for launching scientific equipment. Additional features of the research vessel include both a wet laboratory for examining specimens and a dry laboratory for processing data. On board the vessel’s main deck is a fully equipped galley and comfortable dinette with a settee/bunk, kitchenette and wet head.

Ron Wille, All American Marine president & COO, said, “At All American Marine, we maintain our unwavering dedication to pioneering manufacturing methods and continuously incorporating cutting-edge technology into reliable, functional vessels. We are thrilled to deliver another vessel for NOAA. This new addition will significantly enhance Gray’s Reef’s eco-conscious research initiatives, further bolstering their conservation endeavors in the Southeastern United States.”