Preservation efforts are underway to renovate an 85-year old vessel known as “America’s Fireboat”.

Designed by noted naval architect William Francis Gibbs and built in 1938 at United Shipyards on Staten Island, the vessel Fire Fighter would go on to serve a long and storied career before being decommissioned and eventually transferred to The Fireboat Fire Fighter Museum in 2013.

The iconic fireboat is undergoing extensive renovations to return the vessel to her original glory, the museum announced this week. Escorted by the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as local fire departments, a four-person crew recently sailed Fire Fighter from her home at the Mystic Seaport Museum in Mystic, Conn. to the Goodison Shipyard in Quonset Point, R.I.

“Thousands of visitors tour Fire Fighter annually,” said Charlie Ritchie, president of the Fireboat Fire Fighter Museum. “These much-needed renovations will enable Fire Fighter to continue operating as an important resource in educating future generations about this iconic ship's modern fireboat design, and in general, the story of American firefighting.”

Capital improvements for the vessel are the result of intensive fundraising efforts by The Fireboat Fire Fighter Museum. The all-volunteer organization secured a grant from the RL Gardner Foundation of Riverhead, N.Y., and a Save America’s Treasures grant from the federal government.

Although these preservation efforts are now underway, additional fundraising is still needed to complete the capital improvements, as well as to cover ongoing operational expenses, the museum said, noting that it is seeking companies within the fire protection industry to underwrite the remaining costs with donations and/or gifts in kind. The vessel needs a new fire suppression system for the engine room to fight diesel and electrical fires, a ship detection system for fire/smoke, intrusion, power loss, engine room temperature high water, heating unit monitoring, and the installation of permanent deck fire capabilities.

Spearheading these efforts is Telgian, who has donated the design of new piping for the Fire Fighter systems. Telgian Engineering & Consulting has completed the scans and surveys of the previous water distribution system and are providing the design and implementation required for this upgrade. This will enable Fire Fighter to continue performing her magnificent water cannon displays.

“Fire Fighter is known as ‘America’s Fireboat’ and for good reason,” said Telgian CEO and Fire Fighter Board Member James Tomes. “Fire Fighter protected the United States during some of the most harrowing incidents in American history. And it is essential that this unique piece of American firefighting history and National Historic Landmark remain a fully operational vessel, memorial and teaching museum. Telgian is proud to support these restoration efforts.”

For over seven decades, this fire service icon safeguarded the New York Harbor. During World War II, Fire Fighter stood ready as ammunition-laden boats left for Europe, providing courageous service on famous rescue missions including the fire and capsizing of the SS Normandie and the massive munitions ship El Estero fire. Following the attack on 9/11, the fireboat was tasked with the greatest challenge of her career – pumping water from the Harbor after the Twin Towers collapsed and all water hydrants were crushed. Fire Fighter and other FDNY Marine Units were the sole source of water for firefighting efforts at Ground Zero. And in 2009, toward the end of her active career, she participated in the rescue of US Airways Flight 1549 passengers after its emergency landing in the Hudson River.