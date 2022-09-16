Amogy Ammonia-to-power System Receives LR Approval in Principle

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Amogy said its ammonia-to-power system has received approval in principle (AIP) from classification society Lloyd’s Register, marking a key step toward the zero-emission solution's commercial use in maritime vessels.

The system cracks liquid ammonia to hydrogen, which is then used to generate electrical power through proton-exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells.

With the AIP in hand, Amogy said it will continue the technology qualification and type approval processes, with the goal to make the system fit for use on maritime vessels.

“This important milestone is further validation in Amogy as we continue to work towards full commercialization of our innovative ammonia technology in the maritime industry,” said Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy. “As we get closer to bringing our system to market, it is critical to solve unique safety challenges for the design and operation of ammonia-fueled vessels, and our team is committed to working with key partners, such as Lloyd’s Register, to enable its safe adoption by the industry.”

Backed by investors including Amazon, SK and Saudi Aramco, Amogy said it plans to demonstrate the system on a vessel for the first time in 2023, following previous successful demonstrations in a drone and a tractor. The company plans to first scale to 1 megawatt (MW) for the boat demonstration before eventually scaling to 10+ MW to power larger oceangoing ships on transoceanic voyages.

Amogy sad it is working with industry partners across the ammonia and shipping value chains to evaluate its power solutions for commercial use in both newbuild and retrofit vessels. Earlier this month, it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Amon Maritime, an ammonia-powered shipping and technology company.