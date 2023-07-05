Amogy and Southwind Partner in Offshore Wind Push

U.S.-based ammonia power solutions company Amogy announced it is partnering with Norway's Southwind to explore joint opportunities in offshore wind.

Southwind aims to establish Kristiansand as an operational base for offshore wind field developments and as a hub for a national competence center. Amogy, which expanded its operations to Norway in 2022, said it recognizes the potential that the offshore industry holds for its innovative ammonia-to-power technology and has formed multiple partnerships to explore the application of its technology in this sector.

Under a newly signed memorandum of understanding (MOU), Amogy and Southwind will establish a foundation for future collaboration, and will explore joint opportunities for mutual promotion and to advocate for offshore wind, the companies said.

“Our partnership with Southwind marks an exciting chapter in our journey to establish ammonia-to-power as a game-changing solution for the offshore industry,” said Christain Berg, managing director of Amogy Norway. “By combining our expertise and resources, we are confident that we can play a pivotal role in advancing the development of offshore energy and in establishing ammonia as a zero-emission solution for this industry.”

“We are delighted to partner with Amogy in our quest to revolutionize the offshore wind energy sector,” said Jonas Kvåle, CEO at Southwind. “Together, we aim to drive innovation, accelerate technological advancements, and contribute to a greener and more sustainable future.”