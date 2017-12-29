Govt Approves Yamal LNG Train

OAO Yamal LNG was granted State permission to commission the main technological facilities of the LNG plant’s first stage, including the first liquefaction train, 58 gas wells and the respective infrastructure.

Evgeniy Kot, General Director, Yamal LNG, stated: “Obtaining permission to commission the first LNG train is the cumulative result of many months of hard work and dedication by thousands of construction workers, installers, and engineers who have worked and continue to work in Sabetta. We not only maintained our strict project deadlines, but we also expect to launch the second and third LNG trains ahead of schedule”.

The design capacity of the first LNG train is 5.5 million tons per annum. Yamal LNG plans to begin shipping LNG before the end of 2017.