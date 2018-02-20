Marine Link
Tuesday, February 20, 2018

Argentina Seeks 22 LNG Cargoes

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 20, 2018

File Image (CREDIT: AdobeStock / (c) Fotmart)

File Image (CREDIT: AdobeStock / (c) Fotmart)

Argentina's state-run Enarsa launches tender to buy 22 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery from May to August for delivery to its two import terminals, trade sources said.
 
Enarsa seeks nine full-size cargoes for its Bahia Blanca terminal and 13 half-size deliveries to its river terminal at Escobar.
 
Bids must be submitted on or before March 6 and pricing must be based on either U.S. Henry Hub or Brent crude oil.
 
Escobar shipments cannot take tankers with a capacity of more than 90,000 cubic metres of LNG due to shallow water conditions.
 

Traders are expected to source supplies from Trinidad, Nigeria and Angola, the source said.

 

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore and Oleg Vukmanovic 

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2018 - Cruise Ship Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News