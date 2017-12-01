IMO Assembly Elects New 40-Member Council

The Assembly of the International Maritime Organization has elected the following States to be Members of its Council for the 2018-2019 biennium:

Category (a) 10 States with the largest interest in providing international shipping services:

Category (b) 10 States with the largest interest in international seaborne trade:

Category (c) 20 States not elected under (a) or (b) above, which have special interests in maritime transport or navigation and whose election to the Council will ensure the representation of all major geographic areas of the world:

The Council is the executive organ of IMO and is responsible, under the Assembly, for supervising the work of the Organization. Between sessions of the Assembly, the Council performs all the functions of the Assembly, except that of making recommendations to Governments on maritime safety and pollution prevention.

The newly elected Council will meet, following the conclusion of the 30th Assembly, for its 119th session (on 7 December) and will elect its Chair and Vice-Chair for the next biennium.

The 30th Assembly of IMO is meeting in London at IMO Headquarters from 27 November to 6 December 2017. All 172 Member States and three Associate Members (click for list) are entitled to attend the Assembly, which is IMO’s highest governing body.

The intergovernmental organizations with which agreements of co-operation have been concluded and international non-governmental organizations in consultative status with IMO are also invited to attend.

The Assembly normally meets once every two years in regular session. It is responsible for approving the work programme, voting the budget and determining the financial arrangements of the Organization. It also elects the Organization’s 40-Member Council.