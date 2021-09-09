Atlantic Wind Transfers Taps CrewSmart for Fleet and Personnel Management

U.S. offshore energy support vessel company Atlantic Wind Transfers (AWT) has chosen CrewSmart's management system to ensure compliance and set the benchmark for fleet and personnel management efficiency in the growing U.S. offshore wind market.

According to CrewSmart, its digitally-optimized management software will allow AWT to streamline its reporting and analysis across its fleet for both crew and shoreside personnel, while unlocking efficiency improvements through instant access to organized data. The solution has been installed and trialed aboard the AWT crew transfer vessel (CTV) Atlantic Endeavour.

Charlie Donadio, owner and CEO at Atlantic Wind Transfers, said, “CrewSmart allows us to more closely align with the industry standards we expect to see in the U.S. offshore wind industry, including ISO certifications, reporting requirements and broader regulatory compliance. With more streamlined reporting and data analysis, we have been able to identify challenges and make improvements on a more consistent basis, allowing us to focus on delivering value for our customers more rapidly.”

The Biden administration has transformed the U.S. offshore wind landscape in 2021, setting the ambitious target of installing 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

Christian Adams, managing director, CrewSmart, said, “Deploying existing expertise will be crucial to meeting the U.S.’ timeline for growth, and CrewSmart and AWT’s combined experience in European and U.S. offshore wind will help provide the market with a guiding framework which can accelerate its journey to 30GW. We’re excited to innovate in the sector and provide the foundation for new methods, technologies and processes which are tailored to the U.S. offshore wind space.”