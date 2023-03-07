Auramarine Opens New Factory in Shanghai

Auramarine, provider of fuel supply systems and other auxiliary equipment for the marine, power and process industries, announced its relocation in Shanghai, China.

Auramarine’s CEO John Bergman said, “Our new factory enables us to increase our production capacity to meet the demands of the coming years, while also providing a first-class working environment for our dedicated staff. All of these improvements will result in shorter lead times, a wider variety of testing possibilities, and an enhanced services offering for our clients in Asia and across the globe.”

“The last few years have seen no shortage of challenges, but it has brought global industries and people together to connect and collaborate on a greater level. I have witnessed first-hand in our Shanghai factory the hard work and dedication of our workforce, that enabled us to not only recover from the working restrictions caused by Covid-19 but also exceed our targets. I look forward to seeing our business grow and people thrive in our new and improved facility.”

The new factory will enhance Auramarine’s customer services offering and act as a base for its research and development program in line with the drive for new sources of energy and sustainability in the markets it serves. The factory also features a separate dedicated manufacturing line for its new methanol fuel supply units, with capacity to deliver up to 500 per year.

Auramarine Asia’s General Manager Tomi Julin said, “The continuing rapid growth of the Asian maritime market, and the move towards cleaner fuels – including methanol – will require expanded fuel-supply infrastructure. I am incredibly excited that our new factory will enable us to provide even greater support to our customers in Asia as they undertake the vital green transition, while we also provide the best working conditions for our team.”