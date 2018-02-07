Indian Cabinet Clears Changes in Major Port Authorities Bill 2016

Indian's Union Cabinet has approved the incorporation of the official amendments to the Major Port Authorities Bill 2016, which is pending in the Parliament. The Amendments are based on the recommendations of the department related parliamentary standing committee.

The changes sought include the number of the labour representatives to be appointed in the Port Authority Board among the serving employees of the Port has been increased from one to two, among others.

The Board of each Major Port shall be entitled to create specific master plan in respect of any development or infrastructure established or proposed to be established within the port limits and the land appurtenant thereto and such master plan shall be independent of any local or State Government regulations of any authority whatsoever.

All moneys received by or on behalf of the Board under the provision of this Act shall be credited to such general account or accounts of the Ports which the Board may from time to time generally open with any Nationalised Bank or any Scheduled Bank as per the guidelines of Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

Presiding Officer and Members of the Adjudicatory Board shall be appointed by the Central Government on the recommendations of the Selection Committee.