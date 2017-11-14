Panama Maritime Authority Authorizes Turk Loydu

Turk Loydu has been authorized by Panama Maritime Authority, the world’s leading maritime administration, to conduct survey and certification activities for Panama flagged ships.

Worlds No.1 maritime administration Panama Maritime Authority and Turkish classification society Turk Loydu has signed an authorization transfer protocol in Istanbul on 7th November 2017. In accordance with the signed authorization Turk Loydu will be able to issue classification certificates and conduct statutory surveys and certification services for Panama flagged ships.

Panama Maritime Authority Merchant Marine Directorate General Manager Fernando Solorzano, Consul General of Panama in Istanbul Andres Nunez, Turk Loydu Foundation Chairman Cem Melikoglu, Turk Loydu General Manager Alper Eralp and Ministry of Transportaion Vice General Manager Naci Kaya, Chamber of Shipping Chairman Metin Kalkavan and other leading figures of Turkish maritime community participated to the ceremony for the signing of the authorization transfer protocol.

Panama Consul General Andres Nunez made a welcome speech for the guests and he said he is very happy to see that Turk Loydu has been recognized by Panama after the successful process. He also thanked to those who put great efforts from Turkey and Panama.

Panama Maritime Authority Merchant Marine Directorate General Manager Fernando Solorzano made a speech during the ceremony and said that they are very happy to contribute to the cooperation between Turkey and Panama and they hope authorization of Turk Loydu will further increase this cooperation between two maritime nations.

Turk Loydu Chairman Cem Melikoglu said that Turk Loydu is working very hard to achieve more success at international level and the recognition by Panama confirmed that they are on the right track to become a world wide classification society. He also thanked to Panama Maritime Authority, Panama Consulate and Ministry of Transportation , Maritime and Communication for their continuous support for the recognition of Turk Loydu by Panama.

After the signing ceremony, a special event has been held by Panama Consulate in Istanbul to celebrate the National Day of Panama by the participation of local governors and diplomatic respresentatives in Turkey.

The Panama Registry is in charge of managing the world´s largest ship registry, with over 8,000 registered vessels which accounts for 18% of the world fleet. The Administration is permanently committed to safety of human life at sea, prevention of the pollution of the marine environment and navigation security.

Türk Loydu is a Classification Society and a Conformity Assessment Body performing classification and statutory services, inspection, certification and notified body activities, has constituted and been managing its organization to protect independence and impartiality values and maintain the continuity of improvement.

Türk Loydu as a applicant Classification Society for IACS and a Recognized Organization; provides services within the following scope; Classification of New Building Ships and Ships in Service, Statutory Work carried out on behalf of nominated Flag Administrations, Certification of Marine Products, Research and Rule Development Activities.