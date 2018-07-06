Marine Link
Monday, July 9, 2018

With $23.5B in Waste, Maritime is 'Trending Digital'

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 6, 2018

  • Jörgen Strandberg, Captain, General Manager of ANC Advanced Technology Electrical & Automation at Wärtsilä SAM Electronics.
  • A study made by McKinney concludes that $20 billion Euro is wasted in global shipping yearly, in lost fuel efficiency and time at terminal. Image: Wärtsilä
  • Jörgen Strandberg, Captain, General Manager of ANC Advanced Technology Electrical & Automation at Wärtsilä SAM Electronics. Jörgen Strandberg, Captain, General Manager of ANC Advanced Technology Electrical & Automation at Wärtsilä SAM Electronics.
  • A study made by McKinney concludes that $20 billion Euro is wasted in global shipping yearly, in lost fuel efficiency and time at terminal. Image: Wärtsilä A study made by McKinney concludes that $20 billion Euro is wasted in global shipping yearly, in lost fuel efficiency and time at terminal. Image: Wärtsilä

Timely with the announcement today that Kongsberg is buying Rolls-Royce Commercial Marine, the July 2018 edition of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News, out shortly, covers in depth the digitization technologies sweeping maritime, as written by MR's Finnish correspondent Henrik Segercrantz. Earlier this year Segercrantz, based in Helsinki, met with a number of leaders in the push toward digitization, including Jörgen Strandberg, Captain, General Manager of ANC Advanced Technology Electrical & Automation at Wärtsilä SAM Electronics.
Wärtsilä's has been blazing a path to becoming the maritime 'one-stop-shop,' aggressively moving forward its 'Smart Marine Ecosystem,' most recently with its $246.5m purchase of Transas earlier this year.
Smart Marine Ecosystem is a vision where smart vessels connect with smart ports and beyond to maximize the use of resources and operational efficiency, minimize environmental impact and risk, and achieving highest levels of safety and security. Wärtsilä aims to resolve inefficiencies in the shipping sector resulting from overcapacity, sub-optimal fuel consumption, and waiting times at ports and other high-traffic areas through data integration, greater connectivity and cloud-based technology.
And according to a study by McKinney, there are plenty of efficiencies to fix, estimate that $23.5B per year is wasted in lost fuel efficiency and time at terminal.

Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jun 2018 - Green Marine Technology

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News