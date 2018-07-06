With $23.5B in Waste, Maritime is 'Trending Digital'

Timely with the announcement today that Kongsberg is buying Rolls-Royce Commercial Marine, the July 2018 edition of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News, out shortly, covers in depth the digitization technologies sweeping maritime, as written by MR's Finnish correspondent Henrik Segercrantz. Earlier this year Segercrantz, based in Helsinki, met with a number of leaders in the push toward digitization, including Jörgen Strandberg, Captain, General Manager of ANC Advanced Technology Electrical & Automation at Wärtsilä SAM Electronics.

Wärtsilä's has been blazing a path to becoming the maritime 'one-stop-shop,' aggressively moving forward its 'Smart Marine Ecosystem,' most recently with its $246.5m purchase of Transas earlier this year.

Smart Marine Ecosystem is a vision where smart vessels connect with smart ports and beyond to maximize the use of resources and operational efficiency, minimize environmental impact and risk, and achieving highest levels of safety and security. Wärtsilä aims to resolve inefficiencies in the shipping sector resulting from overcapacity, sub-optimal fuel consumption, and waiting times at ports and other high-traffic areas through data integration, greater connectivity and cloud-based technology.

And according to a study by McKinney, there are plenty of efficiencies to fix, estimate that $23.5B per year is wasted in lost fuel efficiency and time at terminal.