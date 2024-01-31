Babcock to Equip South Korean Navy with Submarine Weapons System

The defense company Babcock International has secured a contract for additional work on the South Korean Navy’s submarine program.

The seven-year contract, awarded by Hanwha Ocean, is to manufacture and install the weapons handling launch system (WHLS) on Boat 6 of the Jangbogo-III class boat.

Boat 6, namely ‘Jangbogo-III Batch-II Boat 3’, along with the rest of the class, will use Babcock’s air turbine pump and programmable firing valve launch system.

Key elements of the WHLS will be designed and produced in the UK, with the remainder built under license in South Korea.

Babcock has been involved with the Jangbogo-III program since 2011 – and is currently more than halfway through delivering hardware for Boat 4, having completed all 217 milestones on time or early across the contracts.

Babcock has designed, manufactured, and provided in-service support for submarine weapons handling and launch systems for more than 50 years – with its products currently used by the U.K., Spanish, South Korean and Canadian navies.