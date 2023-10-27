Bath Iron Works Shipyard Employee Killed in Maine Mass Shooting

An employee of General Dynamics' Bath Iron Works shipyard was killed during a mass shooting event in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday.

The Bath, Maine shipyard, which designs, builds and supports surface combatants for the U.S. Navy, released the following statement on social media on Thursday:

"All of us at Bath Iron Works are heartbroken to share that we have lost a member of our BIW family. We send our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of our employee Peyton Brewer-Ross, who was killed in Lewiston on Wednesday night. Peyton was a valuable part of our team, a member of the pipe shop test crew and recently assisted in the launch of Hull 523, Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124). Peyton completed the grueling coursework and on-the-job training of BIW’s rigorous apprenticeship program, graduating in 2022. He was hired just five years ago and was making a positive impact on our company. He will be sorely missed."

Police are still on the hunt for U.S. army reservist Robert R. Card, who they suspect is the mass shooter who killed 18 people and injured 13 others at a bar and bowling alley in Lewiston this week.