BIO-UV to Deliver Ballast Water Treatment System for Drillship Pair

BIO-UV Group said Thursday it had received a major order to supply its BIO-SEA ballast water treatment system to a pair of drillships scheduled to enter an undisclosed operator’s offshore drilling rig fleet.

According to BIO-UV, a modular version from the BIO-SEA B-Series, combining mechanical filtration and UV disinfection, has been ordered by a United Arab Emirates-based offshore drilling contractor, a returning customer for BIO-UV Group, and will be installed on the vessels in India later in 2023.

"This is the latest in a string of orders for ballast water treatment systems that the maritime division of BIO-UV Group has received from the oil and gas sector; the recent uptick in the offshore energy business reflects a strong sector looking to invest, having bounced back from the extended downturn precipitated by the Covid-19 pandemic," BIO-UV Group said.

The BIO-SEA units to be supplied provide for flow capacities of up to 750m3/h; the order also includes spare parts and service arrangements.