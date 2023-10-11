Birdon Delivers 12th USCG Motor Lifeboat

On September 22, Birdon completed work on the 12th Motor Lifeboat (MLB) and delivered it to the U.S. Coast Guard. This is the third and final boat to be delivered to Station Umpqua River, located along the Central Oregon Coast.

“We’re proud to play a role in equipping the U.S. Coast Guard with state-of-the-art equipment it needs to perform lifesaving rescue missions,” said Patrick Kinser, West Coast MLB Program Manager.

The 12th vessel was refurbished in Birdon’s Bellingham, Wash. facility before being delivered to Station Umpqua River, one of only 19 stations in the Coast Guard to be designated as a Surf Station – a specification reserved for locations where wave conditions are especially rigorous. The 47’ MLBs, designed for operation in high surf and heavy weather conditions, are what allow these vital surf stations to maintain operations.

In addition to performing rough water rescues, the station’s duties include enforcement of laws and treaties, marine environmental protection, maritime law enforcement, boating safety and implementation of commercial fishing vessel safety regulations.

In 2019, Birdon was awarded a 10-year contract perform a 20-year service life extension for up to 117 47’ U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Motor Lifeboats (MLB). This Service Life Extension Program (SLEP) will extend the useful life of the MLB fleet through 2047.

The 47’ MLB is the Coast Guard’s primary search and rescue platform and is capable of operating in intense surf and heavy weather conditions. It has self-righting capabilities and the ability to operate in winds up to 50 knots, seas up to 30 feet and surf up to 20 feet. These features enhance the operational needs for the 47’ MLB in search and rescue, maritime law enforcement and contingency response.