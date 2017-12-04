Marine Link
Monday, December 4, 2017

Corvus Energy Names Bjørkeli CEO

December 4, 2017

Geir Bjørkeli (Photo: Corvus Energy)

Geir Bjørkeli (Photo: Corvus Energy)

Corvus Energy has appointed Geir Bjørkeli as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Bjørkeli was previously Director of Norway for the Dutch company Huisman, and established the company’s Norwegian presence for offshore construction equipment solutions. Bjørkeli will remain based in Bergen, Norway.

Prior to joining Huisman, Bjørkeli was a design engineer with the ship designer and shipbuilder Ulstein. He held several positions with Rolls-Royce, including VP Sales for North East Asia and Managing Director of Rolls-Royce Marine Japan, during which time he was based in Korea for six years and Japan for two years. Subsequently, he was appointed VP Systems Sales & Marketing Campaigns with global responsibility for Rolls-Royce systems in merchant vessels.

Bjørkeli is a mechanical engineer by training from Western Norway University of Applied Science, and holds an MBA in Shipping, Offshore and Finance at BI Norwegian School of Management and Nanyang Technical University, Singapore.

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Nov 2017 - The Workboat Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News