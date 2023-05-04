BMT Appoints Ian Tyler as Chairman

Design, engineering and risk management consultancy BMT announced it has appointed Ian Tyler as chairman of BMT Group Ltd. Tyler joined the board on May 1 and will assume the role of Chairman in early June.

Tyler has a wealth of experience with listed public companies, in both executive and nonexecutive director capacities. His business leadership experience spans multiple sectors including energy, infrastructure, technology, defense and engineering. He is the former CEO of Balfour Beatty plc and brings board experience across companies including Cairn Energy, BAE Systems, Amey and Anglo American.

He takes over from BMT Group’s current chairman, Charles Packshaw, who has served 9 years on the board.

Sarah Kenny, OBE, chief executive at BMT, said, “I’m enormously grateful to Charles for his unwavering support and leadership as chair as we successfully negotiated a complex operating environment including the pandemic. I’m delighted to welcome Ian to BMT at this exciting time as we build on the strong foundations we have created and maximize the impact we can deliver for our customers.”

Tyler said, “In BMT I see a business that brings together amazingly talented people to work on projects that matter. A business with ambition and a clear sense of purpose. I’m excited to be joining the BMT board and its employees on this journey.”