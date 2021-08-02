Brazilian River Tugs tap Wärtsilä for Maintenance Agreement

Wärtsilä signed a seven-year optimized maintenance agreement to support the operations of two river pusher tugs owned by Hidrovias do Brasil and operating in Northern Brazil.

Both boats operate with Wärtsilä 20 engines, often in shallow waters and remote locations: challenging operating conditions make the planning and execution of maintenance difficult. Included in the agreement are Wärtsilä’s Data-Driven Dynamic Maintenance Planning and Expert Insight innovations to deliver remote operational and technical support, as well as an insight to fuel efficiency, maximized uptime with maintenance being carried out on an ‘as-needed’ basis rather than according to a set number of operating hours, spare parts planning and coordination and personnel training.

“Under this contract we receive technical support from the manufacturer of the engines, parts for preventative maintenance, and remote monitoring of the engines’ performance," said Ricardo Brandalise, Maintenance Manager, Hidrovias do Brasil. "Because of the gains it provides when well managed, maintenance is a strategic area for us. Therefore, we identified the need to continue with a long-term contract in partnership with Wärtsilä.”