Bristol Harbor Group Promotes Eling

December 28, 2023

Daniel P. Eling (Photo: BHGI)

Bristol, R.I. based naval architecture and marine engineering form Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. (BHGI) announced it has promoted a member of its team, Daniel P. Eling, P.E., to a managerial position.

Eling, a senior naval architect with six years of experience at the firm, has been promoted to the role of engineering manager.

Eling holds a Bachelor of Science in Ocean Engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in the Commonwealth of Virginia and the State of Rhode Island. Eling worked for 15 years as a naval architect in Washington, D.C. on numerous U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, commercial and international naval projects.

At BHGI, Eling is a project manager for new construction and major conversion work on commercial and government passenger and work vessels. Some of his engineering specialties include stability, weights, distributed systems and design integration.

