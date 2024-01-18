Brunvoll to Deliver Propulsion System for Toyo’s Hybrid Cable Layer

Brunvoll has signed a contract with Vard for the delivery of propulsion and maneuvering system for Toyo Construction’s new cable laying vessel.

Toyo Construction’s new vessel will have three azimuth propulsion thrusters in the aft of the vessel. The foreship of the vessel will have two tunnel thrusters and a retractable azimuth thruster.

Furthermore, the vessel will feature Brunvoll’s control system for propulsion and maneuvering, BruCon PTC.

In December 2023, Vard, a Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, signed a $200 million contract to design and build a customized hybrid cable-laying vessel for Japan's Toyo Construction.

The vessel will have the length of 150 meters, with beam of 28 meters and cable capacity of 9.000 tons.

The hull will be built at Vard’s shipyard in Tulcea in Romania before it gets towed to one of its shipyards in Norway for further outfitting. The vessel is expected to start operation in the second quarter of 2026.

“Japan aims to become the world’s largest producer of energy from offshore wind and plans to build up a capacity of 10 gigawatts within 2030. We hope that this vessel could contribute to making Toyo Construction a key player in Japan’s transition to renewable energy and that this is only the start of a long partnership,” said Bernt Rune Riksfjord, VP Sales at Brunvoll.

The vessel will have a large battery pack, a shore power connection and onboard energy management system. This configuration will allow for greater energy efficiency, therefore reducing CO2, NOx and SOx emissions.

Brunvoll Propulsion System (Credit: Brunvoll)