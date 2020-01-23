Bulk Carrier Crew Member Missing Near Alabama

U.S. Coast Guard air and boat crews are searching for one person who went missing aboard the bulk carrier Star Aquila, Thursday, approximately 12 nautical miles south of Dauphin Island, Ala.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at 4:07 a.m. that a crew member was missing. The 41 year old male was last seen on board the Marshall Islands-flagged vesseo on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Crew members conducted a search of the vessel with negative results.

Star Aquila has been at anchor for eight days and will transit into Mobile, Ala. on Thursday.