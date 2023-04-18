Callan Marine Adds New Cutter Suction Dredge

Galveston, Texas based Callan Marine has added a new cutter suction dredge to its fleet.

The new dredge General Marshall was constructed by DSC Dredge beginning at Poplarville, Mo., and completed construction at Reserve, La., before being launched at the Kennedy Shipyard in Galveston.

At 194 feet long and 41 feet wide, with an 18-inch suction and discharge diameter, General Marshall is equipped with a total of 3,005 horsepower and features advanced production automation and monitoring systems.

“This is the seventh dredge to join the Callan Marine fleet, with the General Arnold on the horizon,” said John Sullivan, Callan Marine's CEO and managing principal. “Our commitment to the dredging industry continues to grow and by expanding our fleet assets, we stand ready to respond to the needs of our coastal waterways.”

The 32-inch CSD General Arnold is slated for launch at C&C Marine and Repair in Belle Chasse, La. in the second quarter of 2023, ahead of planned delivery later this year.