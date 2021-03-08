Callan Marine Launches Marine Construction Division

Galveston, Texas-based Callan Marine has launched a new Marine Construction Division to provide turnkey marine, civil and specialty construction services along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The Marine Construction Division has the capability to complete projects requiring 110- to 300-ton crane barges, including major marine bulk freight projects, containership terminals, marina developments and new dock and pier construction, Callan said, adding that the Marine Construction Division specializes in pile driving, pier and wharf construction, cofferdams, drilled shaft installations, steel sheet pile structures and tieback systems.

The company said it plans to leverage its experience coordinating and completing construction projects using its vast fleet of construction assets to serve both public and private clients.

“This new division is a natural complement to Callan Marine’s lines of service,” said Maxie McGuire, President of Callan Marine. “We have the knowledge, experience and capabilities to provide turnkey solutions to our clients and we look forward to leading the way in construction efforts along the Gulf Coast.”

The Marine Construction Division will be led by Greg Harner, a 36-year veteran of the construction and maritime industry. Harner brings experience in infrastructure development for deep-water seaports, port security, resort developments, marine terminals, cruise terminal facilities and commercial building projects within the U.S. and Caribbean.