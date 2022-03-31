Campbell Buys Assets of E Squared Marine

Campbell Transportation Company, Inc. (CTC), a fully integrated marine services company headquartered in Pennsylvania, announced Thursday that it has purchased the marine assets of Houston-based tank barge shipping company E Squared Marine Service, LLC.

Campbell Transportation, which owns and/or manages a growing number of dry and liquid cargo barges and operates 50 towboats on the inland waterways system, said the acquisition is a step forward in its plan to grow by diversifying and expanding its current business into new and growing markets.

This acquisition is a significant expansion of Campbell’s tank barge operations providing an operating and fleeting location in Houston.

According to the E Squared Marine website, the company's fleet consists of six towboats, eight 10K barges and 16 30K barges.